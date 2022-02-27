Northern Illinois University making masks optional for in-person classes

DEKALB (WREX) — After a host of statewide mask policy changes, Northern Illinois University is making changes of its own.
In a letter to students, faculty and staff later obtained by 13 WREX, NIU announced that, after an agreement with the faculty and instructors unions, masks will only be required in specific circumstances and areas on campus.
Beginning Feb. 28, students are no longer required to wear masks in in-person classes, laboratory spaces or libraries, but faculty members can require masks to be worn in teaching spaces.
NIU officials had previously said they would continue the mask mandate in university classrooms after Feb. 28 when the Governor's statewide indoor mask mandate officially ends.
The move comes after the Illinois Supreme Court struck down Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate in K-12 schools on Feb. 25.
According to the university, masks will still be required on public transportation, surveillance testing locations, the Northwestern Medicine Student Health Clinic and other NIU health clinics, and the NIU Child and Family Development Center.
The letter says everyone is expected to wear a mask at the request of individuals when meeting in the personal work or living spaces of those individuals.
Masks will be optional in all other settings, but officials say anyone who prefers to continue wearing masks is welcome and encouraged to do so.