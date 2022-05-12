Northern Illinois to see a third day of record-breaking heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday may bring a third day of record-breaking heat to northern Illinois with some even seeing a heat advisory.
Day 3:
Thursday morning is off to yet another warm start with temperatures within the 70's. Sunshine will dominate through the morning with a few clouds moving in by the afternoon.
Similar to yesterday, can't rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm. Most spots will stay dry as the sun continues to shine.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the lower 90's with heat index values within the upper 90's, if not lower 100's. This has prompted a Heat Advisory to go into effect for the western half of our area.
All of Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties will see the advisory go into effect at 11 a.m. this morning. It will expire at 9 p.m. as heat and humidity continues to dominate.
As we have broken records for the last two days, we are on track to break today's record high as well. The previous high was set back in 2011 of 87°. Today's forecast high is 92°, we may even crush the highest low temperature as well.
Severe potential:
With a dry but hot Thursday, Friday will feature slightly cooler temperatures and less humidity. Chances for storms return into the afternoon even bringing a severe potential.
All of our area is under a 2 out of 5 or a slight risk for Friday afternoon and evening. Storms will fire up along a potential squall line after 3 p.m. These storms may bring damaging winds and even large hail as they move from west to east through northern Illinois.
This activity will fizzle out into the overnight hours with another chance for strong storms returning for Saturday. The area is under a 1 out of 5 for Saturday. Details may still change with these potentials. Stay tuned for more details.