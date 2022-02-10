Northern Illinois Food Bank in need of volunteers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Northern Illinois Food Bank is asking for your help in making food available for those who need it.
Officials with the local food bank say they have 237 open shifts in their volunteer calendar for next week alone.
They say the lack of volunteers is affecting their ability to meet the increasing need for food assistance.
"We are busy with distributing food to our neighbors and with the recent uptick in grocery prices and the pandemic hasn't fully gone away yet," says Todd Reuber, Manager of the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
According to the food bank's fiscal report from July 2020 to June 2021, there were 11.2 million meals given to Winnebago County resident facing food insecurity. A total of nearly 4.5 million meals went to food insecure residents in Boone, Ogle and Stephenson Counties.
13.5% of Winnebago County residents were food insecure, according to the same report. 12.3% of Stephenson County residents, 10.6% of Ogle County residents, and 9.5% of Boone County residents were facing similar situations.
Those populations included 13,240 children in Winnebago County and a total of 4,930 food insecure children in Boone, Ogle and Stephenson Counties.
You can find more information on how to sign up to help the food bank on their website.