...Quick Burst of Wet Snow Late Tonight...

A two to three hour period of wet snow is expected tonight across
northern Illinois and far northwest Indiana. This will move from
west to east over the area between 10 PM and 3 AM. While only a
short duration snow, it is likely to fall at a heavier rate,
resulting in quick accumulation of around an inch north of I-80 to
possibly to near two inches near the Wisconsin state line. In
addition, winds will be gusting to at least 30 mph during the
snow, and even with the wet composition of the snow will sharply
reduce visibility.

The snow will lead to slush-covered roads and briefly hazardous
travel during the overnight period. While at least some snow will
melt by daybreak Friday as temperatures warm into the mid 30s,
areas of slush are likely to remain on untreated roadways through
the morning commute. Plan on allowing some extra travel time.

Northern Illinois Food Bank in need of volunteers

By Andrew Carrigan

They say the lack of volunteers is affecting their ability to meet the increasing need for food assistance.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Northern Illinois Food Bank is asking for your help in making food available for those who need it.

Officials with the local food bank say they have 237 open shifts in their volunteer calendar for next week alone.

"We are busy with distributing food to our neighbors and with the recent uptick in grocery prices and the pandemic hasn't fully gone away yet," says Todd Reuber, Manager of the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

According to the food bank's fiscal report from July 2020 to June 2021, there were 11.2 million meals given to Winnebago County resident facing food insecurity. A total of nearly 4.5 million meals went to food insecure residents in Boone, Ogle and Stephenson Counties.

13.5% of Winnebago County residents were food insecure, according to the same report. 12.3% of Stephenson County residents, 10.6% of Ogle County residents, and 9.5% of Boone County residents were facing similar situations.

Those populations included 13,240 children in Winnebago County and a total of 4,930 food insecure children in Boone, Ogle and Stephenson Counties.

You can find more information on how to sign up to help the food bank on their website.