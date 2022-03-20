Northern Illinois Fish Swap brings fish owners from across Stateline together

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Fish owners from around the area and their families came together this weekend to learn more about nearby resources that are available to them.
The Northern Illinois Fish Swap event was held Sunday at Forest Hills Lodge in Machesney Park.
Fish owners from all over the Stateline brought the family along to find some new fish to keep as well as some of the things they need for a good home.
More than a dozen different kinds of fish were all throughout the showroom floor as well as numerous vendors selling dry goods, food, and decorations for aquariums.
David Webb was one of the vendors at Sunday's event. He says events like this are informative for those in the business but can be fun for everyone.
"They can get information from the vendors about the products that they sell and where they can contact them. They can buy and sell things right here," Webb says. "We try to make it more of a family atmosphere and more of an educational experience rather than just trading money for products."
The next Fish Swap event will take place on Sunday, April 10 in Joliet. The Forest Hills Lodge is located at 1601 W. Lane Rd. in Machesney Park.