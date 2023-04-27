North Boone Softball picks up Big Northern win over Stillman Valley

POPLAR GROVE — The North Boone Lady Vikings softball team entered Thursday tied for first in the Big Northern Conference at 16-4.
They looked to get another win under their belt hosting Stillman Valley.
The Vikings got things moving in the first inning, when Olivia Johnson singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.
Cami Carter earned the win.
The righthander allowed three hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out nine.
Kiera Carow took the loss for Stillman Valley.
She allowed eight hits and five runs over six innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
The Lady Vikings tallied eight hits in the game.
Avarie Torres and Danielle Goodman all had multiple hits.
Goodman and Torres each collected two hits to lead North Boone to a 5-3 win.