Noah's Ark Animal Hospital freezes operations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular animal hospital stops its services indefinitely.
A sign posted on the door of the hospital says "Noah's Ark Animal Hospital has suspended operations as of August 2, 2022."
Executive Director of Noah's Ark Stephanie Lauer says the quick shut down was not what the organization planned.
She says the hospital was going to start a slow transition to a focus on low-income spay/neuter services and more rescue operations.
However, veterinarians who worked at the clinic weren't on board with the move and resigned, causing a wave of layoffs.
"It was not received well," Lauer said. "Our veterinarians have given their notices and their resignations have been accepted, which then caused a layoff. obviously if we don't have veterinarians, then we don't need a support staff as well."
Lauer hopes to hire some people back when the transition is complete, but doesn't know when that will be.
She added that operations at the shelter will continue as normal.