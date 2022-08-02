 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Noah's Ark Animal Hospital freezes operations

  • 0
Noah's Ark Animal Hospital

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular animal hospital stops its services indefinitely.

A sign posted on the door of the hospital says "Noah's Ark Animal Hospital has suspended operations as of August 2, 2022."

Executive Director of Noah's Ark Stephanie Lauer says the quick shut down was not what the organization planned.

She says the hospital was going to start a slow transition to a focus on low-income spay/neuter services and more rescue operations.

However, veterinarians who worked at the clinic weren't on board with the move and resigned, causing a wave of layoffs.

"It was not received well," Lauer said. "Our veterinarians have given their notices and their resignations have been accepted, which then caused a layoff. obviously if we don't have veterinarians, then we don't need a support staff as well."

Lauer hopes to hire some people back when the transition is complete, but doesn't know when that will be.

She added that operations at the shelter will continue as normal.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you