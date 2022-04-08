No students reportedly hurt after 'serious' crash involving school bus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police is on scene of what they're calling a "serious" crash this morning.
Details are limited, but police say it happened in the area of Kishwaukee and Harrison.
The crash involves a car and a school bus, police say. There are no reported injuries to any students, according to police.
It is not known how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash or what school the bus was taking students to.
There's no word on any other injuries at this time, either.
13 WREX has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.