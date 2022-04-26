 Skip to main content
No injuries reported after fire breaks out in Rockton home on Tuesday

ROCKTON (WREX) — Red Cross is assisting a Rockton family who lost their home in a fire on Tuesday morning.

Rockton Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Ferry Street in Rockton after the fire chief happened to be driving through town when he noticed smoke in the area.

The Chief reported the fire over the radio and issued fire departments from around the area to help put it out.

No one was home at the time of the fire, however firefighters were able to rescue a cat inside the home and reunite it with it's family. 

The fire caused around $100,000 in damages.

It remains under investigation at this time. 

