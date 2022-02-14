NIU to hold memorial service 14 years after deadly campus shooting

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — Northern Illinois University is set to honor the five victims who were killed when a gunman opened fire in a classroom on Valentine’s Day in 2008.
The shooting happened inside of Cole Hall at 3:06 p.m. Five people were killed and dozens were injured.
Daniel Parmenter, Ryanne E. Mace, Julianna Gehant, Catalina Garcia and Gayle Dubowski lost their lives during the shooting.
The gunman was Stephen Kazmierczak, a former NIU graduate student. Kazmierczak took his own life before police officers arrived.
Monday's memorial service will include bells outside of Cole Hall ringing at 3:06 p.m., the time of the shooting.
There will be a total of five bells, one for each victim.