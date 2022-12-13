NIU teammates Davis, Koker have Huskies off to strong start

DEKALB (WREX) — NIU guard Chelby Koker and forward A'Jah Davis have both earned MAC Player of the Week and MAC Scholar Athlete of the Week accolades through the first few weeks of the college basketball season. It means a lot to Koker after she missed the 2nd half of last season with an injury.
"My perspective has changed so much from missing half the season," Koker said. "I'm so excited. It's definitely refueled me since last season so I'm very excited."
Davis appreciates having her point guard back to deliver her the ball down low.
"It feels very good to have Chelby back," Davis said. "She brings a lot of energy, a lot of offensive presence. Chelby was our point guard last year and she did her job by distributing the ball, scoring when needed to."
Much like Davis sings Koker's praises, Koker does the same for her double-double machine teammate down low.
"She's definitely a really strong player for our team," Koker said. "We definitely need to work with her and use her to our advantage when we're playing other teams because she is such a powerful player for our team."
Davis is not afraid to use her strength down low, moving bodies around to get rebounds and easy baskets.
"I think offensive and defensive rebounding is a pride thing," Davis, a DeKalb native and daughter of former NIU athletes, said. "Rebounding is hard. I take a lot of pride in that."
NIU is taking a lot of pride in its start this season, with two more non-conference games before getting into the rigors of MAC play when the calendar flips to 2023. NIU hosts SIU-Edwardsville Saturday at noon. They're also having a holiday donation drive at that game.