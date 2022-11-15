NIU soccer players earn academic honors

DEKALB (WREX) — Six members of the Northern Illinois University women’s soccer were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Abby McHugh, Kierah Meier, Claudia Muessig , Amara Thompkins, Jamie Ward and Abby Zipse were named to the Academic All-District Team.
McHugh is a physical education major with a 3.90 grade point average. She played in 16 matches in 2022, starting all 16, and tallied goals against Akron (Oct. 9) and Kent State (Oct. 16).
Meier, a Sycamore native, has a 3.81 grade point average while majoring in rehabilitation and disability services. During the 2022 campaign, Meier scored the game-winning goal against Toledo (Sept. 25) while appearing in 15 matches, making seven starts.
Muessig, a business administration major with a 3.74 grade point average, tied for the team lead with four goals and 10 points in 2022. She scored game-winning goals against Chicago State (Sept. 18) and Central Michigan (Oct. 2).
Thompkins majors in environmental studies with a 3.87 grade point average. She appeared in all 18 matches, making 12 starts, during the 2022 season.
Ward, a former East High School standout, is a communicative disorders major with a 4.0 grade point average and saw action in all 18 games, making five starts. She scored her first career goal in a win over Central Michigan (Oct. 2) and also tallied three assists this season.
Zipse, a psychology major with a 3.92 grade point average, was one of three Huskies to start all 18 matches during the 2022 season. She recorded an assist in a 2-1 victory over Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4..
On the men's side, Dylan Banker, Enrique Banuelos, Kevin Galiano, Parker Jeppson, Harry Jolley and Diego Maynez claimed the recognition.
Banker, a kinesiology major with a 3.77 grade point average, appeared in 12 games this season, making 10 starts. He tallied his first career point with an assist against Chicago State (Oct. 17).
An Academic All-American a year ago, Banuelos has a 3.93 grade point average in business administration. He scored two goals, both game winners, and recorded three assists during the 2022 campaign.
Galiano is a marketing major with a 3.69 grade point average. He played in all 17 matches during the 2022 season, making five starts, and recorded an assist against Northwestern (Oct. 12).
Jeppson has a 3.97 grade point average, majoring in sport management. During the 2022 season, he played in 13 matches, making three starts, and scored his first career goal, a game-winner, at Saint Mary’s (Aug. 28).
Jolley, a sport management major with a 3.73 grade point average, started all nine matches he played in during the 2022 season. He scored his first career goal in the season opener at San Francisco (Aug. 25).
Maynez is a finance major with a 3.60 grade point average. He saw action in 16 matches during the 2022 season, making eight starts, and scored the opening goal in a victory over Chicago State on Oct. 6.
To be eligible for Academic All-District honors, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.50 grade point average and have played in 50 percent of the contests for the season. Each school can have a maximum of six Academic All-District honorees who are then eligible to be voted onto an Academic All-America Team.