...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and
dangerously cold wind chills expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and northwest
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions. Some power outages could occur as
well due to the strong winds today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
to 40 below zero through tonight can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-
800-261-7623.

&&

NIU picks up road win to close non-conference slate

  • 0
NIU Huskies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WREX) — Keshawn Williams tied his career high with 32 points, including 22 in the second half, and David Coit added 19, as the Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team defeated Indiana State, 67-57, on the road on Thursday afternoon in its final non-conference game of the season. 

The Huskies led by as many as 14 in the second half but held off a late charge by the Sycamores to win at Indiana State for the first time since 1973. 

Williams went 13-of-20 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from three, and grabbed a career-best tying nine rebounds. Coit grabbed a career-best seven boards and the Huskies held Indiana State to just 35 percent (21-of-60) shooting, including 22.9 percent (8-of-35) from three-point range. 

“Everyone stepped up today,” said NIU head coach Rashon Burno. “Obviously Keshawn (Williams) being Keshawn, he hit some ridiculous shots, but I thought everyone’s minutes were productive. We had nine guys score, we shot a decent number, 44 (percent). But the key was the defensive end, a team as efficient as (Indiana State) shot 35 (percent from the field) and 22 (percent from three), so that is a tremendous accomplishment for us.” 

Indiana State scored the first six to open the contest before NIU answered with the next eight, capped by a baseline drive and jam from Williams. 

NIU was still in front by a pair until a 5-0 burst gave Indiana State a three-point advantage, 14-11. The Sycamores led 18-15 before a layup from Kaleb Thornton and two buckets from Williams off turnovers pushed the Huskies in front, 21-18, with 8:33 to play before the intermission. 

The Huskie run continued with another bucket from Williams and would grow to a 15-0 run through a bucket from Zarique Nutter, a triple from Coit and another basket by Williams as NIU took a 30-18 lead with just over four minutes to play before halftime. 

NIU held Indiana State scoreless for more than seven minutes during the stretch. 

Four-straight points from Indiana State were followed by five from Coit, giving the Huskies a 35-22 advantage, but the Sycamores finished the half with a 7-0 run to trim the NIU lead to a half dozen, 35-39, at the break. 

Coit had 13 and Williams netted 10 points in the opening half for the Huskies as NIU shot 51.6 percent (16-of-31) from the field. Courvoisier McCauley had 12 first half points to pace Indiana State. 

The first seven points of the second half went to the Huskies as Williams scored five and Coit netted a pair to help the NIU advantage grow to 42-29. 

Indiana State trimmed the lead back to nine until a pull-up jumper from Coit made it 50-39 Huskies with 12:11 left to play. 

Out of a timeout with one second on the shot clock, Williams beat the buzzer for the first of back-to-back baskets as NIU led 54-41 at the midway point of the second half. 

Williams knocked in two-straight trifectas, giving the Huskies a 60-46 lead, but Indiana State scored the next nine as they trimmed the NIU advantage to 60-55 with 1:29 left. 

As the game clock ticked under a minute, Williams hit an off-balance trifecta right in front of the Huskie bench to beat the shot clock and increase the NIU lead to eight. NIU went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the final moments as the Huskies snapped a four-game losing streak. 

McCauley scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Indiana State, Cooper Neese added 10 points for the Sycamores. 

NIU will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when the Huskies begin Mid-American Conference play on the road at Akron. Game time against the Zips is slated for 6 p.m.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

