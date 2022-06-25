NIU Law professor gives insight into what Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision means for women and others

DEKALB (WREX) — After Friday's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, some are left confused and worried about what it means for them.
In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a constitutional right to an abortion in the United States in the landmark Roe v. Wade case. On Friday, in a 5-4 decision, the court said it is up to the states to decide whether abortions will be legal within their borders.
13 News spoke with Anita Maddali, an Associate Professor of Law at Northern Illinois University after the court's ruling was announced. Maddali says, even though abortions will continue in Illinois, the ruling still means a lot for Illinoisans going forward.
"Regardless of what state you live in, the court took away what was said in Roe v. Wade, which was that women have a right to choose, women have a right to privacy under the Constitution," Maddali says.
Shortly after the Supreme Court announced the ruling Friday morning, some states with so-called "trigger laws" moved quickly to enact abortion bans, including Missouri and Kentucky.
Maddali spoke to what the court's ruling means for women and under-represented groups of people in the United States.
"The greater concern is not only about abortion rights, but about other communities when we consider same sex marriage or reproductive rights for women of color," Maddali says. "For groups that have historically not been recognized as having rights, where do we go from here? What does that say?"
On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that he is calling for a special session of the Illinois General Assembly to "further enshrine" reproductive rights in the state. This comes after Planned Parenthood clinics across the state of Wisconsin have halted all scheduled abortions in anticipation of the state's 1849 abortion ban going into effect.