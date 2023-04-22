NIU Huskies wrap up spring football practice on snowy Saturday afternoon

DeKalb, IL — The NIU Huskies held their annual Spring Showcase at Huskie Stadium on Saturday.
Giving Huskie fans the chance to get a first glimpse at the 2023 team, four months before they kick-off against Boston College in September.
While it was the "Spring" Showcase, Mother Nature wanted the fans to feel the MACtion as snow was falling and the wind was whipping around Huskie Stadium.
Despite the snow and cold, fans packed the stands to see the offense and defense scrimmage in full uniform.
“I thought guys really competed on both sides of the ball,” said NIU head coach Thomas Hammock, who begins his fifth season at the helm of the Huskies’ program in 2023.
“There were highs and lows on each side. There were responses. The most important thing was guys went out and were able to execute. We have a baseline of where we are, we understand we need to continue to improve.”
The Huskies spent nearly 80 percent of the practice in 11-on-11 action with both sides of the ball enjoying success at times.
Quarterbacks Ethan Hampton and Nevan Cremascoli took the bulk of the snaps with running backs Antario Brown and Gavin Williams the primary ball carriers.
Rocky Lombardi, who played just four games last season, threw during the seven-on-seven period.
Hampton and Brown, who were named the co-Offensive MVPs of spring, connected for one Huskie touchdown as Brown took the ball in on a shovel pass to close out a 75-yard drive.
Nevan Cremascoli hit fellow redshirt freshman Malik Armstrong for a long completion.
In addition, Williams scored during red zone periods.
The scrimmage ended with tight end Drew Cassens catching a ball in the corner of the end zone from Justin Lynch for a score.
“Antario Brown had a fantastic spring and Ethan Hampton has really grown at the quarterback position,” Hammock said of the Huskies’ standouts offensively this spring.
“Up front, Evan Buss has done a nice job as has Pete Nygra at the center position and Keyshaun Pipkin at wide receiver. We feel like we have a lot more depth at quarterback than we did a year ago from an experience standpoint. We feel like we can be a balanced offense and an experienced offense as well.”
Additional spring awards went out to Buss, who was named the Most Improved Player on Offense and to fullback Brock Lampe, who earned the Hard Hat Award as a player who came to work and gave his best every day.
The Huskies get another veteran offensive lineman back in Redshirt Junior J.J. Lippe who says this spring has been about improving ahead of another season.
"It's been a great spring ball, we definitely have improved up front, we got a lot of veterans coming back, that's been very helpful," Lippe said.
"But we also got a lot of young guys too. So we've really just been improving our technique and just, you know, coming together more as a group, which has really helped I think we've had a great spring ball."
On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Ray Thomas earned MVP honors, safety Nate Valcarcel was Most Improved and middle linebacker Jaden Dolphin collected the Hard Hat Award.
While the offense had its moments Saturday, Hammock has been most impressed with the development of the defense this spring, beginning up front with a veteran and deep defensive line.
“The defense has really improved,” Hammock said.
“It’s been tough sledding [for the offense] all spring and it starts up front. Those guys are physical, they get off the ball, they use their hands well."
Defensive end, Ray Thomas was the MVP of the spring with Hammock mentioning names like Jaden Dolphin, JaVaughn Byrd and Devonte O’Malley as guys that shined this spring.
Nate Valcarcel is a young man that has really played well. Overall, we have a lot more depth," Hammock said.
"A lot more guys got good valuable experience this spring.”
The Huskies look forward to June when summer ball picks up as kick-off is just about four months away as the Huskies head out east to take on Boston College on September 2nd.
They return to Huskie Stadium the following week to take on in state rival Southern Illinois on September 9th.