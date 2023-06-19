NIU football team helps with Rockford Habitat for Humanity build

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The NIU football team descended upon Rockford in full force, helping build walls for a Habitat for Humanity home that should be finished in September. So many players came to help, they had to move to the Home Depot parking lot where there was more space than the build site.
"It's so much energy and so much excitement," said Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Keri Asevedo. "You can see people learning how to build for the very first time and other guys that clearly know their way around a hammer. It's just so fun. The energy is just so amazing."
The Huskies helped build a house last year as well, and after finishing their build early, the team went to see the house they worked on last year and meet the family who lives there.
"I think it's really important," NIU senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi said. "I think programs around the country do it. They do it for a good reason. It's to bring everybody together, bring the community together, bring the team together."
The players know they can make an impact and they're happy to lend their time to a good cause.
"Just being able to help with the team of NIU football players and show our face in the community," NIU sophomore linebacker RJ Myles said. "It's a total blast to be able to provide for people who don't have the same opportunities as some of us do."
Both groups would like to see this partnership continue for years to come.