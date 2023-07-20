NIU Football Represented In Detroit At MAC Football Kickoff

DETROIT, MI — The countdown to college football continues as MAC players and coaches met the media in Detroit on Thursday.
Now starring @FoxTheatreDet for #MACMediaDay. Follow niuhuskies on Instagram this morning as @J2Ester and @Nolan_Potter2 takeover! pic.twitter.com/7FlkNGiaUA— NIU Huskie Athletics (@NIUAthletics) July 20, 2023
Northern Illinois University head coach Thomas Hammock and senior linemen James Ester and Nolan Potter represented the Huskies as they get set for their opening matchup against Boston College on September 2nd.
The Huskies are looking to rebound after a devastating 3-9 season one year removed from a MAC Championship in 2021.
Hammock and Ester were on ESPN on Thursday Morning to talk about the upcoming season.
"A lot of guys from that championship team are back," Hammock said.
"You know, we were extremely young team in '21, we got a lot more experienced now. Those guys understand what it takes what it looks like."
The returning talent was highlighted last month when ten players were named to the Preseason All-MAC team.
"They have the leadership qualities to bring the young guys along because as we found out last year, you never know what younger you're going to need."
Last year, The Huskies saw five different Quarterbacks after Rocky Lombardi was injured during a game against Vanderbilt.
Hammock spoke on the return of his veteran Quarterback.
The offense also missed Wide Receiver Trayvon Rudolph for the entire season due to an injury.
He returns this season to be an added weapon for Lombardi along with Junior Kacper Rutkiewicz who caught six touchdown passes last year with 432 yards.
Hammock also discussed his backfield who added a new face to the room.
On the defensive side of the ball, a solid group returns for the Huskies led by linebackers Jaden Dolphin and Nick Alvarado.
Hammock says it all starts up front with his D-Lineman.
"I feel like our interior defensive front is gonna be extremely strong and keep offensive linemen off our linebackers and allow those guys to play," he said.
"On the back, end we got some experience and some depth and I'm excited to watch those guys play defense."
Senior defensive lineman James Ester is back for another year and says he is ready to take the next step to get back to the Championship stage.
"Coach Hammock kind of threw me into into a leadership role from from pretty young age. I was I was one of the younger guys on the team. I came in around 17 When I first got to school, he kind of pushed me to that. So I mean, obviously this being my last year, I definitely want to bring guys along because obviously we've laid a solid foundation we want to continue to build guys up," he said.
Ester brings a lot of talent to an already stacked defensive front for the Huskies and when he was told he was apart of "maybe" one of the bests defensive lines in the conference, his response says it all.
The Huskies defense looks to improve after allowing almost 33 points and 393 yards a game to opponents last season.
The Huskies kick things off on September 2nd at Boston College with other road games against Nebraska, Toledo, Akron, Central Michigan and Kent State.
They return home on September 9th to play in-state rival Southern Illinois with other home matchups against Tulsa, Ohio (Homecoming), Eastern Michigan, Ball State and Western Michigan.