NIU football offering 815 Day ticket special

DEKALB (WREX) — Huskie fans are invited to celebrate the home of Northern Illinois University on August 15 – also known as 815 Day – with a special offer on NIU Football single game ticket purchases Tuesday (Aug. 15).
Purchase tickets to any of NIU football’s six 2023 home games on August 15 and receive 20 percent off the advance ticket purchase price by using the promo code 815. The 8-1-5 Flash Sale deal is good for reserved and general admission tickets on the West and East sides of Huskie Stadium, except for chairback and bench back seats. As with all NIU tickets, the price includes parking in the NIU Convocation Center lots.
Through this offer, the price for a West Side reserved ticket to any of NIU’s four Saturday games is just $30.40, while the same ticket to either of NIU’s two MACtion games on November 7 or November 14 is just $18.40. General admission tickets (on the East Side and section G, West Side) are available for $26.40 (Saturday games) and $14.40 (MACtion games) for customers who purchase tickets on Tuesday.
Fans can purchase tickets online beginning at 12:01 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. or by calling the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at 815-753-PACK (7225) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The Huskies home opener is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, when NIU takes on Southern Illinois in the Salukis’ first visit to DeKalb since 2007.