NIU Coaches gather in Rockford for Summer Circuit

ROCKFORD — Rockford's Hard Rock Opening Act was Huskie Central on Wednesday as NIU Head Coaches and athletics staff made their way to Rockford for their annual Summer Circuit.
Fans got the chance to chat with NIU coaches and staff with appetizers and drinks.
Coaches included Rashon Burno, Lisa Carlsen, Thomas Hammock and new head Volleyball coach Sondra Parys along with Athletic Director Sean Frazier.
"It's good to get out and talk to our fans to build some excitement about the season," NIU Head Football Coach Thomas Hammock said.
"To start spreading that Huskie love is always good."
New NIU Volleyball Head Coach Sondra Parys attended her first year of the summer circuit and she says it's an exciting time.
"This is the first time I've met everybody," she said.
"I got hired in January and have really just been working hard the last few months so it's been a great opportunity for us to get to know each other and i'm learning from a lot of people who have been here for a really long time and that's super valuable for me."
This was the third and final stop on the NIU Summer Circuit with stops being made in St. Charles and Oakbrook Terrace as well.