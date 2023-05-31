NIU announces times for seven games in 2023

DeKalb, IL — With just 94 days until the NIU football season gets underway, NIU athletics announced the kick-off times for seven games this upcoming season.
The Northern Illinois University football team’s home opener against Southern Illinois on September 9th and 116th Homecoming game versus Ohio on October 14th will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (CT) from Huskie Stadium.
In addition, ESPN and the Mid-American Conference released broadcast network options for six Huskie contests, with five to air on a national platform.
NIU’s 2023 football season opener at Boston College will kick off at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, September 2nd on the ACC Network, NIU’s first appearance on the network since the Huskies’ 2021 season opener at Georgia Tech.
Two weeks later, the Huskies’ game at Nebraska will air on FS1 beginning at 6 p.m. (CT), the third straight time the network will air the match-up.
Wednesday’s release also included game time and network options for three of the Huskies’ MACtion games, beginning Tuesday, October 31st when the game at Central Michigan will kick off at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
The Battle for the Bronze Stalk versus Ball State on Tuesday, November 7th at Huskie Stadium will begin at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. while the home finale versus Western Michigan on Tuesday, November 14th is set for a 6 p.m. kick off.
The network for all three MACtion games will be determined closer to the dates of the game with all three contests slated to be broadcast on an over-the-air platform.
See below for the complete list of game times and network designations released Wednesday.
Game times for NIU’s remaining home games versus Tulsa (Sat., Sept. 23) and Eastern Michigan (Sat., Oct. 21) will be announced at a later date.