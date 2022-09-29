Nine-year-old hit and killed in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, WI (WREX) — A nine-year-old in Janesville, Wisconsin was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a car.
Officials responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue for reports of a car versus pedestrian accident.
According to a release from Janesville Police, the child was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Janesville police are investigating the accident at this time.
Details of the crash and the identity of the child will not be released at this point.