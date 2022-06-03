Nicor gas bills to increase for second month in a row

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nicor customers will be seeing another jump in their gas bills this month.
On Friday, Nicor announced that the gas supply charge is increasing to $1.24, up from $1.11 last month.
Nicor says this month's jump, like the increase seen in May's gas bills, is due to the increased market price of natural gas.
On your monthly bill, the increase will be seen under the "per therm gas supply charge" section. The supply charge, according to a statement from Nicor, represents around 70% of typical residential customers' bills.
Nicor says the cost of natural gas is passed down without markup, meaning that customers pay the same price as the company.
If you are experiencing financial hardship and cannot pay your bill, Nicor offers energy assistance programs for residential customers.