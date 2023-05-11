 Skip to main content
NFL Schedule Release: Sunday Night Football On 13 WREX Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
ROCKFORD — The NFL announced the 2023 schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday. Here's a look at each Sunday Night Football game that will air on 13 WREX.

2023 SNF Schedule

NFL Kickoff Game: Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week One: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Week Two: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

Week Three: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week Four: Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets

Week Five: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

Week Six: New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills

Week Seven: Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week Eight: Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week Nine: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week Ten: New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week Eleven: Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos

Thanksgiving Night: San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Week Twelve: Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week Thirteen: Kansas City Chiefs @ Green Bay Packers

Week Fourteen: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Week Fifteen: Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Week Sixteen: Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Week Sixteen: Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week Seventeen: Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

Week Eighteen: TBD

