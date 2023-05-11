NFL Schedule Release: Sunday Night Football On 13 WREX Schedule

ROCKFORD — The NFL announced the 2023 schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday. Here's a look at each Sunday Night Football game that will air on 13 WREX.
NFL Kickoff Game: Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week One: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants
Week Two: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
Week Three: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week Four: Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets
Week Five: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers
Week Six: New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills
Week Seven: Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week Eight: Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers
Week Nine: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week Ten: New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week Eleven: Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos
Thanksgiving Night: San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks
Week Twelve: Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers
Week Thirteen: Kansas City Chiefs @ Green Bay Packers
Week Fourteen: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys
Week Fifteen: Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Week Sixteen: Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Week Sixteen: Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Chargers
Week Seventeen: Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings
Week Eighteen: TBD