NFL Schedule Release: Green Bay Packers 2023-24 Opponents

ROCKFORD — The NFL announced the 2023 schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday. Here's a look at who the Green Bay Packers will play and when this season.
9/10 @ Chicago Bears 3:25
9/17 @ Atlanta Falcons 12:00
9/24 VS New Orleans Saints 12:00
9/28 (TNF) VS Detroit Lions 7:15
10/9 (MNF) @ Las Vegas Raiders 7:15
10/22 At Denver Broncos 3:25
10/29 VS Minnesota Vikings 12:00
11/5 VS Los Angeles Rams 12:00
11/12 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 12:00
11/19 VS Los Angeles Chargers 12:00
11/23 (Thanksgiving) @ Detroit Lions 11:30 A.M.
12/3 (SNF) VS Kansas City Chiefs 7:20 on 13 WREX
12/11 (MNF) @ New York Giants 7:15
12/17 VS Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12:00
12/24 @ Carolina Panthers 12:00
12/31 (SNF) @ Minnesota Vikings 7:20 on 13 WREX
1/6 or 1/7 VS Chicago Bears (Time TBD)