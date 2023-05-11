 Skip to main content
NFL Schedule Release: Green Bay Packers 2023-24 Opponents

  • Updated
  • 0
ROCKFORD — The NFL announced the 2023 schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday. Here's a look at who the Green Bay Packers will play and when this season.

Green Bay Packers 2023 Schedule

9/10 @ Chicago Bears 3:25

9/17 @ Atlanta Falcons 12:00

9/24 VS New Orleans Saints 12:00

9/28 (TNF) VS Detroit Lions 7:15

10/9 (MNF) @ Las Vegas Raiders 7:15

10/22 At Denver Broncos 3:25

10/29 VS Minnesota Vikings 12:00

11/5 VS Los Angeles Rams 12:00

11/12 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 12:00

11/19 VS Los Angeles Chargers 12:00

11/23 (Thanksgiving) @ Detroit Lions 11:30 A.M.

12/3 (SNF) VS Kansas City Chiefs 7:20 on 13 WREX

12/11 (MNF) @ New York Giants 7:15

12/17 VS Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12:00

12/24 @ Carolina Panthers 12:00

12/31 (SNF) @ Minnesota Vikings 7:20 on 13 WREX

1/6 or 1/7 VS Chicago Bears (Time TBD)

