NFL Schedule Release: Chicago Bears 2023-24 Opponents

ROCKFORD — The NFL announced the 2023 schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday. Here's a look at who the Chicago Bears will play and when this season.
9/10 VS Green Bay Packers 3:25
9/17 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12:00
9/24 @ Kansas City Chiefs 3:25
10/1 VS Denver Broncos 12:00
10/5 (TNF) @ Washington Commanders 7:15
10/15 VS Minnesota Vikings 12:00
10/22 VS Las Vegas Raiders 12:00
10/29 (SNF) @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 on 13 WREX
11/5 @ New Orleans Saints 12:00
11/9 (TNF) VS Carolina Panthers 7:15
11/19 @ Detroit Lions 12:00
11/27 (MNF) @ Minnesota Vikings 7:15
12/10 VS Detroit Lions 12:00
Week 15 (Date and time TBD) @ Cleveland Browns
12/24 VS Arizona Cardinals 3:25
12/31 VS Atlanta Falcons 12:00
1/6 or 1/7 @ Green Bay Packers (Time TBD)