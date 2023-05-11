 Skip to main content
NFL Schedule Release: Chicago Bears 2023-24 Opponents

  • Updated
  • 0
ROCKFORD — The NFL announced the 2023 schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday. Here's a look at who the Chicago Bears will play and when this season.

Chicago Bears 2023 Schedule

9/10 VS Green Bay Packers 3:25

9/17 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12:00

9/24 @ Kansas City Chiefs 3:25

10/1 VS Denver Broncos 12:00

10/5 (TNF) @ Washington Commanders 7:15

10/15 VS Minnesota Vikings 12:00

10/22 VS Las Vegas Raiders 12:00

10/29 (SNF) @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 on 13 WREX

11/5 @ New Orleans Saints 12:00

11/9 (TNF) VS Carolina Panthers 7:15

11/19 @ Detroit Lions 12:00

11/27 (MNF) @ Minnesota Vikings 7:15

12/10 VS Detroit Lions 12:00

Week 15 (Date and time TBD) @ Cleveland Browns

12/24 VS Arizona Cardinals 3:25

12/31 VS Atlanta Falcons 12:00

1/6 or 1/7 @ Green Bay Packers (Time TBD)

