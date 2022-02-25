New Winnebago County program to help mentor people getting out of jail

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Board approved resolutions for two grants submitted by the Public Safety & Judiciary Committee during Thursday night's board meeting.
Winnebago County will partner with Get Connected 815, who will provide a Call Center Coordinator and four (4) Peer Navigators to work with moderate to high-risk individuals returning from jail, prison or on pre-trial release.
Navigators will mentor individuals and coordinate with service providers, probation and parole to meet reentry needs.
The Navigators will be available weekday evenings and throughout the weekend to fill the gap left when most service providers close at 5 p.m.
"The program follows the evidence-based Risk, Needs, and Responsivity model and will employ former offenders, who understand first-hand some of the barriers and intimate needs of individuals returning from incarceration,” said Marlana Dokken, Director of the Chairman’s Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives. “This program will go beyond provision of services by encouraging and providing introduction to new social associations to be better equipped for success."
The County Board also approved a resolution authorizing services for the Innovation in Supervision: Smart Probation grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. This will allow the 17th Judicial Circuit Court to create evening hours at the Resource Intervention Center (RIC) and expand service offerings, such as cognitive behavioral therapy and Partner Abuse Intervention Programming (PAIP).