New week, same story as gas prices rise in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's the start of another work week for most, which means they're likely paying more at the gas pump...again.
Gas prices rose by more than nine cents in Rockford in the past week, according to GasBuddy.
The average price of gas in Rockford is now $3.58/g, which is 22 cents higher than last month and nearly 95 cents higher than this time last year.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford was priced at $3.23/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g.
One expert believes the tension between Russia and Ukraine is helping drive the force behind the rise of gas prices.
"The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we'll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper."