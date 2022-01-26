New voter registration cards to be distributed in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're a registered voter in Rockford, you'll want to keep an eye on the mail next month.
Voters in the Rockford city limits will receive new voter registration cards beginning in February. New cards are being issued because of redistricting, the federally mandated process for redrawing districts following a census.
Wards, precincts, and polling places remain the same; however, voters need to be aware many districts have changed in preparation for the next election which is the Illinois Primary Election on June 28, 2022. This year's primary election was moved back to June to allow lawmakers time to review the new district maps based on new census data information, which was delayed due to the pandemic.
“We are working quickly to get new cards printed and mailed to ensure voters are aware of their current districts, especially if they may have changed as a result of the census,” Executive Director Stacey Bixby said. “We encourage voters to keep their new voter registration cards for reference.”
It is expected that all registered voters will receive their new voter registration card during the month of February.
Visit voterockfordil.gov for more information.