New UW Health medical center set to house proton beam therapy

MADISON -- UW Health, parent organization of SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford, announced plans to open UW Health Eastpark Medical Center on the east side of Madison.
Scheduled to open in 2024, Eastpark Medical Center will be a six-story building housing state-of-the-art equipment for two programs: Adult Oncology and Women's Specialty Care.
The 469,000 square foot facility will house the "first-in-the-world" upright proton beam therapy for cancer patients, a machine named "Marie" after Marie Curie, a trailblazer in the radiotherapy field.
The location will also be equipped to handle more telehealth and virtual visits in wake of the pandemic, which UW Medicine hopes "to better coordinate care, which will improve outcomes."