NEW UPDATES: Female victim is killed after being struck by DUI driver

harrison pedestrian killed

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 53-year-old woman is killed after being hit by a vehicle crossing Harrison Avenue late Sunday night, according to Rockford Police.

Traffic was shutdown in both directions on Harrison Avenue as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Forest View Road.

The female victim was lying in the roadway and was pronounced deceased by authorities. 

The driver of the offending vehicle, Efrain Dominguez Jr., remained at the scene.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: 

Efrain Dominguez Jr., 25, Rockford

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Aggravated DUI Causing Death

