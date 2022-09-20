New turf field and track could be coming to Rockford park

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On any given day, you could easily find hundreds of kids at Clarence Hicks Memorial Park off of Ogilby Road in southwest Rockford.
For years the Rockford Park District has grown it's flag football and Rockford Fire Track programs into the tens of thousands according to Clarence Hicks Memorial Park Executive Director Lamont Jones.
"We service an average of about 30,000 kids through this facility alone," Jones said.
That demand also creates a demand for space which Jones says the district doesn't have right now.
"We have more and more kids registering for our youth sports programs, but we don't have enough space for them at this time," Jones said.
The park district looks to change this with a major $3.3 million dollar project at Clarence Hicks Memorial Park.
The board approved the district to apply for a $600,000 grant to kickstart the process. The grant is an "Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Program Grant" a type of grant the district has gotten several years in a row according to Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine.
If the park district gets the grant, they hope to break ground by next fall. The project would include the turf, track, bleachers, a splash pad area and new service road to get to the park. The park district hopes to have kids playing on that field no later than 2025.
Sandine says he can't wait to get kids in our area running out on one of the best fields in the area.
"[I can't wait] to be able to see thousands of kids that are in these programs be able to walk out here on day soon and walk out to an artificial turf field into a beautiful new entrance into the park with splash pad features for siblings and families," Sandine said.
Sandine and Jones are both excited about who they invested in, but they're also excited about where they're investing in.
"This part of town has been overlooked for many many years," Jones said. "I'm a Rockford native and I know what's been going on in the city, and it's been overlooked. So it's important that we have something that's equal to the amenities on the other side parts of town for this community as well."
The most recent additions to the flag football program at Clarence Hicks Memorial Park include a Jr tackle program with the Rockford Wolves, and a women's flag football league for area high schoolers.