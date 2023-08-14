New technology focuses on enhancing curriculum and safety in the classroom

WREX -- With the new school year just around the corner, local school districts are taking action to ensure students have the latest technology when it comes to safety and curriculum.

Hononegah Community High School, one of many schools implementing new measures on safety, is investing in door locks.

"In a year where there have been more mass shootings than there are days in the year, it's certainly a good time for us to move forward with such thing," Principal for Hononegah Community High School, Chad Dougherty said.

These new locks immediately seal a classroom door with the push of a button.

Aside from this, the addition of new sensors for multiple outdoor entrances would alarm administrators if they remain open for more than 30 seconds. Both safety investments are costing the school close to $300,000.

A first look at RPS 205 weapon scanner installations Five RPS 205 high schools will have new weapon detectors this coming school year in an effort to cut down on weapons entering campuses. 13 WREX got an exclusive look at these scanners and their installations.

Both RPS 205 and Hononegah are also investing in smartboards that incorporate touch to write notes, PowerPoint presentations and videos.

"Some of the technology we had was quite old and and made it difficult for students to see in some cases or excited about this new advanced technology," Dougherty said.

While the whiteboards are also a key focus for RPS 205, they've got another tech giant in the palm of their hands.

Artificial Intelligence is something they've seen issues with in the last school year. Now, they are focusing on how to use it in a positive way.

"Kids went in they, they typed a prompt, they got an essay, they copied and pasted into a document and off they went and and handed it in," the Director of Educational Technology for RPS 205, Susan Uram said.

"It was clearly not their work...in very many cases that contained biases or false information, but the students didn't even review it."

Over the summer, teachers were in professional development classes to learn how to use AI properly.

"We can't ignore that kids are using it...so we need to make sure that we understand more about that technology so we can stay right up with them," Uram said.

"Whether you're writing a lesson plan, creating an assessment, these things are really hard to do from scratch, but if you can leverage AI to start the process, it just makes everything a lot faster and easier to do."

RPS 205 plans on utilizing AI to improve curriculum planning and to focus on relationships with students.

Here's a breakdown of how much funding is going into these new technologies:

Hononegah Community High School

$188,000 invested in new Viewsonic Whiteboards

$154,000 for new mobile laptops, Document Cameras and Docking Stations For Instructors

$123,311 for new door sensors

$154,352 for door locks

RPS 205