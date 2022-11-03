New phone scam impersonating Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is warning of a telephone scam involving someone impersonating an officer.
The Sheriff's Office says members of the public have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek, asking for money.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the scam involves the caller telling the victim they have a warrant for their arrest, saying they can pay to have the warrant vacated.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says they will never call anyone to tell them they have an outstanding warrant or ask for any money.
Authorities say everyone should be be careful when answering calls from numbers they do not recognize, especially if the caller asks for money. Never give out personal credit card or bank information to someone you don't know.
If you receive a similar phone call, you are urged to report it immediately by calling the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at (815) 282-2600.