New navigational app offers Rockford drivers rewards, better commutes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new app called GoEzy launched in the Rockford area to offer drivers a new and easy way to get around traffic and a chance to earn rewards for changing up their commute.
GoEzy helps drivers avoid traffic and spend less time behind the wheel, and as part of the study, drivers in the Rockford area could be offered valuable rewards for trying out the apps suggestions.
Rockford drivers will receive special offers to make changes to their routine travel, such as leaving a little earlier for a trip than normal, carpooling or biking to work, or trying out a convenient Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) route to school. Commuters can earn rewards like gift cards from Visa, Amazon, Starbucks and more for giving those suggestions a try.
As drivers use the GoEzy app, the Smartphone Travel Incentive study will develop a deeper understanding of traveler behavior, how incentives influence travel choices, and how these findings can help shape transportation policy in the future.
Rockford is blessed with low congestion on the road systems but according to Michael Dunn Jr, the Executive Director of R1 "travelers can make small changes to avoid pinch-points in traffic flow, or discover advantages in taking other methods of travel. This can both reduce the cost of transportation and reduce the stress of getting to your destination."
This new app finds the other ways to get to your destination and suggests you to do those changes, drivers could be rewarded for trying them out too.
First download the GoEzy app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, then start using the app for navigation when you travel around town. Within 1-2 weeks the app will start showing you suggestions and rewards for your upcoming trips.