New mural to brighten Rockford Goodwill store

Goodwill mural

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new mural will adorn the Goodwill on East State Street in Rockford. Artist Jesse Melanson aims to capture the essence of the Forest City and show Goodwill's growth in the community.

The vibrant mural is set to be finished in the coming days. It's a celebration of Rockford's riverfront and Goodwill's commitment to progress. 

"We are thrilled to unveil this spectacular mural, which shows the essence of the Forest City and serves as a testament to Goodwill's transformative journey," said Shannon Harper, Senior PR/Marketing Manager at Goodwill Industries. "This vibrant artwork symbolizes our commitment to creating positive change and fostering a thriving community. We invite everyone to visit our State Street location and experience the power of art in inspiring change."  

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is a community-based not-for-profit organization whose mission is to create opportunities for individuals with barriers to enhance their lives. Goodwill funds job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in its 12 retail stores located in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

