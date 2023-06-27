New mural to brighten Rockford Goodwill store

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy (U) for fine particulate matter for the Chicago Metropolitan and Rockford regions on Tuesday June 27th. In addition, the Agency forecasts Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) for fine particulate matter statewide for Wednesday June 28th. Smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into the region, pushing air quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this extra alert. Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma should avoid long or intense outdoor activity. Everyone else should reduce outdoor activity. Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found at www.airnow.gov. media contact...217 558 1536.