New Mexican restaurant opens at former Granite City location

ROCKFORD (WREX) — El Vallarta opened its doors Friday, bringing a new business to the old Granite City location by CherryVale Mall. It's a Mexican restaurant specializing in seafood, with a wide menu of other options as well. 

El Vallarta plans on having live music with a mariachi band Friday night to celebrate the opening. The restaurant also plans on regularly having live music Friday-Sunday. The location is open seven days a week, and is scheduled to stay open until midnight Thursday-Saturday. 

Granite City closed its doors in March 2020. The building has been vacant since then, with El Vallarta hoping to fill a void in the community with Nayarit-style seafood dishes and consistent live music.

