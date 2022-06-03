New leadership at the Winnebago County Coroner's Office hopes to bring more transparency

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has new leadership, hoping to restore trust in the office.
Jennifer Muraski is the new Director of Operations for the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.
Muraski is leading the office after Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz was put on administrative leave in September after being charged with several crimes, including theft, forgery, and stealing from the dead.
In an interview with 13 News, Muraski says she hopes to bring transparency to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office and helping to bridge the gap with the community.
"Being out in the community and letting people know who we are," Muraski says. "Continuing to do the job that these deputies have been doing all along which is caring for the people of Winnebago County.
Last month, 13 Investigates learned that Hintz is expected to plead guilty at a hearing in July. After that hearing, we will learn more about the future of the position of Winnebago County Coroner.