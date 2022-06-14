 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New 'Hot Weather Patrols' to assist stranded motorists in the heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) near Roselle Rd

DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway announced today that it has begun sending out around-the-clock Hot Weather Patrols to quickly locate and help stranded drivers during dangerously high temperatures.

The 24-hour patrols search for drivers in disabled vehicles and respond to calls that come in to *999 motorist assistance, Illinois Tollway dispatch or Illinois Police District 15.

“Protecting our customers is our highest priority, so during these dangerously hot conditions we’re adding these extra patrols to ensure we more rapidly find and assist any drivers who are stranded along our roads,” said Illinois Tollway Interim Executive Director Lanyea Griffin. 

“To provide additional protection to our customers and employees, these patrol vehicles continue to be outfitted with safety partitions and other equipment that is intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The Illinois Tollway's Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P) trucks will still run from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A minimum of 12 Hot Weather Patrols provide additional coverage to supplement both Illinois State Police patrols and H.E.L.P trucks.

The Hot Weather Patrols are crew cab trucks equipped with road arrow boards for directing traffic around vehicles.

The cabs have also been fitted with plastic partitions between seats and COVID-19 personal protective equipment to protect motorists while they get out of the heat or are transported to a service station.

Typically, the Hot Weather Patrols assist motorists whose vehicles have been disabled by empty fuel tanks, flat tires, drained batteries, or overheated radiators. 

