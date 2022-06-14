New 'Hot Weather Patrols' to assist stranded motorists in the heat

DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway announced today that it has begun sending out around-the-clock Hot Weather Patrols to quickly locate and help stranded drivers during dangerously high temperatures.
The 24-hour patrols search for drivers in disabled vehicles and respond to calls that come in to *999 motorist assistance, Illinois Tollway dispatch or Illinois Police District 15.
“Protecting our customers is our highest priority, so during these dangerously hot conditions we’re adding these extra patrols to ensure we more rapidly find and assist any drivers who are stranded along our roads,” said Illinois Tollway Interim Executive Director Lanyea Griffin.
“To provide additional protection to our customers and employees, these patrol vehicles continue to be outfitted with safety partitions and other equipment that is intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The Illinois Tollway's Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P) trucks will still run from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A minimum of 12 Hot Weather Patrols provide additional coverage to supplement both Illinois State Police patrols and H.E.L.P trucks.
The Hot Weather Patrols are crew cab trucks equipped with road arrow boards for directing traffic around vehicles.
The cabs have also been fitted with plastic partitions between seats and COVID-19 personal protective equipment to protect motorists while they get out of the heat or are transported to a service station.
Typically, the Hot Weather Patrols assist motorists whose vehicles have been disabled by empty fuel tanks, flat tires, drained batteries, or overheated radiators.