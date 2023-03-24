New health and wellness expo showcases Rockford's holistic offerings

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Healthier You Expo is showcasing Rockford-area health and wellness offerings, giving people the opportunity to learn more about a holistic approach to health. It features several vendors with products like essential oils, pilates, acupuncture, among many others.
"People want to be healthy," expo co-founder Rhonda Torossian said. "Doctors are overwhelmed. We can take control of our health ourselves. We have the resources. There's so much out there. Come to the Healthier You Expo. You can meet just a fraction of what's out there. Everything is all right here in Rockford. [The expo] is a great place. It's a wealth of knowledge."
The co-founders want people to take away the fact that they can take ownership of their health. The different offerings at the expo feature something for everyone.
"Just to start focusing on their diet, their eating habits, getting rid of the toxins in their bodies," co-founder Kathy Lynn said. "I have breast cancer and I have been detoxing all holistic and my breast cancer lump was the size of a mango and now it's the size of a mango seed."
Torossian and Lynn co-founded the event, saying Rockford has a need for something like this. The Healthier You Expo continues Saturday from 10-6 at the Hoffman House in Rockford.