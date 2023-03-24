 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. North to northwest winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Roads will become snow covered and travel will become
difficult for a period early Saturday morning during the period
of heaviest snow. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty
winds may result in downed tree limbs and sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates up to 2 inches per hour are
likely late tonight into mid-morning Saturday. The expected
heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

New health and wellness expo showcases Rockford's holistic offerings

  • Updated
  • 0
Rhonda Torossian and Kathy Lynn co-founded the Healthier You Expo

The new expo brings together like-minded businesses to showcase their products and services.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Healthier You Expo is showcasing Rockford-area health and wellness offerings, giving people the opportunity to learn more about a holistic approach to health. It features several vendors with products like essential oils, pilates, acupuncture, among many others.

"People want to be healthy," expo co-founder Rhonda Torossian said. "Doctors are overwhelmed. We can take control of our health ourselves. We have the resources. There's so much out there. Come to the Healthier You Expo. You can meet just a fraction of what's out there. Everything is all right here in Rockford. [The expo] is a great place. It's a wealth of knowledge."

The co-founders want people to take away the fact that they can take ownership of their health. The different offerings at the expo feature something for everyone.

"Just to start focusing on their diet, their eating habits, getting rid of the toxins in their bodies," co-founder Kathy Lynn said. "I have breast cancer and I have been detoxing all holistic and my breast cancer lump was the size of a mango and now it's the size of a mango seed."

Torossian and Lynn co-founded the event, saying Rockford has a need for something like this. The Healthier You Expo continues Saturday from 10-6 at the Hoffman House in Rockford.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Anchor

Derek Bayne is one of the co-Anchors of the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts. He joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you