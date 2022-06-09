New General Mills distribution center expected to bring dozens of jobs to Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A large company will be expanding in Belvidere, expected to bring dozens of jobs to the area.
General Mills says construction on a new 1.3 million square foot warehouse and distribution center will soon be underway at the intersection of Irene Rd. and US-20 in Belvidere.
13 News spoke with General Mills, who said they expect the new warehouse to bring in between 55 and 75 new jobs to Belvidere.
Nisar Ahsanullah, Director of Supply Chain Logistics and Customer Operations at General Mills, says they are happy to be expanding their services in northern Illinois.
"Between our current plant in Belvidere and our other facilities in the region, General Mills has been a part of this community for over 20 years,” Ahsanullah says. “This new 1.3 million square-foot state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution center will greatly add to our capacity and allow us to better serve our customers and consumers across the Upper Midwest.”
General Mills will be using 110 acres of land annexed and rezoned by the City of Belvidere and Boone County. With the annexation, the intersection will be realigned to straighten the curve on Irene Rd. north of Us-20 to allow for better access for trucks going in and out of the new facility and other new developments, according to Boone County officials.
Also, upgrades to water and sewer lines along Irene Rd. will be conducted, with the water service also looped to the Townhall Industrial Park along US-20 east of Irene Rd.
Leaders in Boone County say the new distribution center will bring many positives to the community.
"This is one of the largest development projects in our city’s history, and we couldn’t be more excited to see it come to fruition,” says Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris. “We estimate that the General Mills land and building will generate more than $600,000 in total property taxes."
Construction on the new warehouse and distribution center is expected to begin in the late summer and early fall with phase one of construction anticipated to be complete in early 2023.