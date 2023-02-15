 Skip to main content
New Freeport Police interview room aims to help domestic violence victims

New Freeport Police interview room aims to help domestic violence victims

FREEPORT — The Freeport Police Department is showcasing a new “soft” design to it's interview room, based on research that shows Trauma Informed Care and victim-centered approaches are the best practices when interviewing victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Freeport Police Department was a recipient of Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission, a non-profit that provides law enforcement agencies with interior design and décor to create soft interview environments.

In May 2022, FPD’s Social Services Professional, Erica

Chapple, engaged with Project Beloved to benefit Freeport domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

After nine months of being on a wait list, FPD was able to implement repainting and soft interview upgrades in early February.

“This turned out to be a huge task that myself and Freeport SVU detective Gann took on, donating our time pulling off carpet and wallpaper, and repainting the room,” says Erica Chapple.

“It was well worth it.”

New Freeport Police interview room aims to help domestic violence victims

The department would also like to thank Boss Carpet One for donating the soft interview room’s new carpet.

Project Beloved aims at partnering with law enforcement agencies to create a space that is comfortable rather than stark, allowing the participant to feel physically and emotionally safe.

This can have a significant impact on the interview process. Soft interview rooms can also be useful when interviewing witnesses of crimes and families of the victims.

For more information about Project Beloved, visit: https://www.projectbeloved.org/

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX.

