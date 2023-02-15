New Freeport Police interview room aims to help domestic violence victims

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Ogle Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&