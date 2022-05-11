 Skip to main content
NEW: Female victim killed by DUI driver identified

  • Updated
  • 0
Winnebago County Seal Web Pic.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 53-year-old woman killed after being hit by a vehicle crossing Harrison Avenue late Sunday night is being identified as Rockford resident Julie Walberg.

Her identity was released May 10 by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. 

The autopsy revealed that Walberg's cause of death was from injuries received in the crash.

harrison pedestrian killed

On May 8, Rockford police investigated an accident that happened at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Forest View Road.

The female victim was lying in the roadway and was pronounced deceased  on the scene by authorities. 

The driver of the offending vehicle, Efrain Dominguez Jr., remained at the scene.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: 

Efrain Dominguez Jr., 25, Rockford

  • Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
  • Aggravated DUI Causing Death

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

