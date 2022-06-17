New Dunkin' Donuts could be coming to Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A popular breakfast chain could be on its way to a popular location in Belvidere.
Dunkin' Donuts could be on the way to the old Grandma's location on 320 W Chrysler Drive.
The Belvidere City Council still needs to approve the special use permit before the restaurant can start construction.
Mayor Clint Morris says between this and the new General Mills facility, that the city has a lot of business opportunities outside of the most prominent area employer, Stellantis.
"I want everyone in the business world to understand Belvidere not only is about Stellantis, but we have other business opportunities here and we welcome them," Morris said.
Morris says it's his understand that the current building will be demolished, and Dunkin' Donuts will start with a new building. He says it's too early to tell when that location will open if it's approved by the city council.