New business districts look to ignite more businesses coming to Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — You might see more heavy equipment and dirt coming to Loves Park in the coming months for new construction.
The city put the final approval on tow new business districts in and around the Rockford Speedway, and on McFarland Road by the Farm and Fleet off Riverside Boulevard.
In simple terms, business districts give tax increment financing as an agreement between the city and businesses who want to set up shop.
Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury says the first push is to get both sites shovel ready for potential businesses to come in.
"Those two locations have some blighted areas that they're going to put some infrastructure in, piping, things like that to make it shove ready so when people come in they're able to start the development right away," Jury said.
The districts are in high traffic areas according to Jury, which is key for a city that relies almost solely on sales tax to pay the bills.
"The City of Loves Park is one of the few municipalities in the area that does not charge a municipal property tax," Jury said. "We survive on retail sales tax and other things like that, so for us these are areas that we want to see develop and particularly into the retail side."
As far as progress on attracting new stores, Jury said there has been some conversations about the area around the Speedway, but nothing concrete enough to put out a timeline.