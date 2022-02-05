New business conference to bring entrepreneurs opportunities to grow their businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local business owners will soon have a chance to connect with each other and build each other up.
Transform Rockford has announced the Accelerating Creatives & Entrepreneurs Conference and Expo taking place in the beginning of March.
The conference will bring together well-respected business resources and speakers to offer new and hopeful business owners advice and connections to make their practices better.
Spitty Tata, Program Manager of Transform Rockford, says highlighting local businesses is very important in bringing the community together to support each other.
"When we have entrepreneurs meeting at events like this, they can go from one table to another and, between the two entrepreneurs, they may be able to co-create something completely different," Tata says. "That, of course, bonds more businesses within our community, more innovation within our community, all of that is extremely important."
The conference will be held virtually Wednesday, March 2 and in-person at the Discovery Center Museum on Thursday, March 3. The attendance fee for both days is $10.