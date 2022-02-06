Neighbor's Bar and Gaming hosts dozens of local musical artists

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Over a dozen musical acts were at the same place today bringing a full day of music to a local bar.
Neighbors Bar and Gaming hosted the Unplug the Rock Winter Festival Sunday, bringing 22 local artists to perform throughout the day.
Organizers say events like these can help local artists get their name out there and connect with each other.
"It helps the whole entire community figure out who these people are, give them a little more exposure and let them come and hang out with each other once in a while," says Dan Tritten, one of the organizers of this year's event. "Normally we're all playing at the same time so we don't get to see each other."
Tritten says since he started the event in 2016, it has grown significantly, bringing so many musical artists together.
Neighbor's Bar and Gaming is located 7445 Forest Hills Rd. in Loves Park.