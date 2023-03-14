Need for women in STEM careers highlighted with 'Dress for STEM'

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As Dr. Deborah Breiter gets ready to teach her senior seminar at Rockford University, she reflects on a day she was reminded she was a woman in STEM.
"I interned one summer at a plastics firm," Breiter recalls. "And I had a gentleman say to me, 'Just remember. You're a woman. You'll never fly here.'"
Breiter has soared in the field of science. She's the Bergmann Chair and Professor of Chemistry at Rockford University, teaching at the school since 1996. She says although there were some people who looked down at women in science, she also had plenty of men showing her support as she was a young scientist. While she always excelled at math, Dr. Breiter felt a special bond with chemistry.
"Chemistry had colors and sounds and different types of problem solving," she said.
Women account for about half of the workforce in our country, but just 27 percent of careers in STEM.
"We need more women in science," Breiter said. "When we think about advice to people and solving problems, I encourage people to surround themselves with diversity."
Dr. Breiter has passed on her knowledge to the students at Rockford University for more than a quarter of a century, helping young scientists find their way.
"And that's what's so cool about education," she explains. "You pass on what you know. You challenge students. You support them. Then they go out and they make this world a better place."
And as more women get into STEM careers, diversity of thought grows, which can lead to better solutions to problems in the world.