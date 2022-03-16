Nearly 250 people celebrate their first day as U.S. citizens in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Most people in Rockford are used to the focus of events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center to be on the stage, but Wednesday flipped that tradition on its head.
245 people across more than 45 counties officially made the United States their home at a naturalization ceremony.
Jesus Vera has called the area home for decades, but after years of work, can finally call the land of opportunity his home.
"This country or nation offers a better opportunity for us than the country we come from," Vera said. "That's why we're here, all of us."
While the focus was on the new citizens, Chief Judge for the district court Rebecca Pallmeyer says there's a lesson to take away from today for people who have been U.S. citizens for their entire lives.
"It inspires me to recognize that for all of our problems here in our country all of the divisiveness for the difficulties that we face for the fact that we sometimes can't agree on anything, there are people who are part of us who want to be a part of this experiment in democracy," Pallmeyer said.
After the ceremony, everyone was given an opportunity to learn more about where and how they can get registered to vote.