Near-record warmth this week gives us a taste of summer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A few daytime and nighttime records may fall this week as summer weather blows in for a while. Humid air and a chance for storms round give us the full summer experience.
Hotter and somewhat humid:
The first half of the week gives us the best chance to set a few records and get into the 90s.
Overnight, the weather stays near or into record territory. Temperatures only cool into the upper 60s, which would break Tuesday's low temperature record by a few degrees (currently 65° set in 1979). The warm and breezy conditions may be joined by a chance for storms close to sunrise.
Tuesday jumps another handful of degrees and gets to near 90 degrees. A few spots may nudge into the low 90s. Tuesday's record temperature currently stands at 91 degrees set in 2011. Conditions will be pretty close to that value in Rockford.
In addition to the very warm weather, the humidity jumps up too. The slightly humid air makes conditions feel a little "muggy", especially considering we haven't gotten used to the humidity just yet. The heat index may creep into the middle 90s as a result.
Another chance for storms lines up late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There is a slight chance these storms could be strong, so have ways to get alerts just in case. Tuesday night temperatures may only cool to 70 degrees, which is into record territory again.
Thursday is likely the warmest day of the week. Under sunny, humid, and breezy conditions, we may see widespread low 90s.
Cooling off:
Friday and Saturday look stormy as cold air approaches. We could see a few different rounds of storms between the two days.
Friday cools to the low 80s, which is still very warm for this time of year. As more cold air flows in, Saturday may drop to the upper 70s.
The weather dries up in time for Sunday, but temperatures keep falling. We may warm to around 70 degrees, which is close to average for this time of year. We'll stay closer to the upper 60s and low 70s beyond that into next week.