Near-record warmth is likely before coldest weather of the fall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get whipped around by the weather this week, thanks to a 20-degree jump followed by a 40-degree fall. This is all within a 4-day stretch.
First up, a unique sight Tuesday morning. A total lunar eclipse occurs around 5 am, leaving the full moon looking a reddish orange. This is the last total lunar eclipse until early 2025, so take a peek if you have the opportunity. Partly cloudy weather shouldn't obscure the moon much.
Election Day provides typical November weather. We see a mostly sunny sky, highs in the middle 50s, and a breezy southeast wind.
From there, the climb starts. Wednesday jumps to the 60s, then Thursday provides another day in the 70s this month. We'll be close to record territory Thursday afternoon. Both days are partly to mostly cloudy and dry.
Showers arrive Thursday night as a powerful cold front hits. This front leaves us feeling very chilly by the weekend. Friday's highs likely occur in the morning, as we start the day in the upper 40s to low 50s but then drop the rest of the day.
This weekend is the coldest of the fall season, so far. Saturday and Sunday only warm into the low 30s, with lows in the teens at night. There is a slight chance for flurries on Saturday. The timing for the first day in the 30s is right on schedule, so we are due for this kind of chilly air. We likely stay cold like this through next week.