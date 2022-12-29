 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Near-record warmth doesn't last

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures just missed Thursday's record high, but don't look for that warmth to last into Friday. Thankfully, we avoid the bitter Arctic chill featured last week.

Thursday's record was 65 degrees, set in 1984. Rockford "only" hit 61 degrees, which is 30 degrees warmer than average.

A cold front sweeps through overnight, causing temperatures to drop throughout Friday. We start the day near 40 degrees, then fall to around freezing by the evening. The weather remains cloudy and dry through the day.

Temperatures rebound a little over the holiday weekend. Saturday hits the middle 40s, then Sunday gets close to 50 degrees. 

Heads up for New Year's Eve celebrations: there is a slight chance for a wintry mix around midnight. While precipitation looks to stay light, there may be some icy spots as you drive home from the festivities.

Looking ahead to next week, soggy weather is possible between Monday and Tuesday morning. Soaking rain showers may come through by Monday night. Both days hit the 50s, then we cool back to the 20s and 30s late in the week.

