Near-record warmth doesn't last

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures just missed Thursday's record high, but don't look for that warmth to last into Friday. Thankfully, we avoid the bitter Arctic chill featured last week.
Thursday's record was 65 degrees, set in 1984. Rockford "only" hit 61 degrees, which is 30 degrees warmer than average.
A cold front sweeps through overnight, causing temperatures to drop throughout Friday. We start the day near 40 degrees, then fall to around freezing by the evening. The weather remains cloudy and dry through the day.
Temperatures rebound a little over the holiday weekend. Saturday hits the middle 40s, then Sunday gets close to 50 degrees.
Heads up for New Year's Eve celebrations: there is a slight chance for a wintry mix around midnight. While precipitation looks to stay light, there may be some icy spots as you drive home from the festivities.
Looking ahead to next week, soggy weather is possible between Monday and Tuesday morning. Soaking rain showers may come through by Monday night. Both days hit the 50s, then we cool back to the 20s and 30s late in the week.